Sexually explicit local videos, among them one of a 15-year old female student of Wesley College, has this week sparked important discussions about the need for urgent legislative measures to be implemented. On Monday a group of concerned residents are holding a peaceful demonstration to drive that point home.

Well-known attorney Audrey Matura has planned a “Demonstration of Solidarity” all white affair to be held in front of the Wesley College compound in Belize City at noon on February 25th.

Matura and participating members say that apart from showing support and standing up for the minor, they will be denouncing sexual abuse and violence. They will also be demanding laws to protect against revenge porn, cyberbullying and the use of electronic medium to attack, violate and belittle women. The event will also serve as an opportunity to stand up for other women and girls that are silently suffering from sexual abuse, exploitation and other forms of violence.

At the event, the group will be signing a letter which will be delivered to the minor to let her know that she is not alone.

According to Matura, she is not condoning the actions of the minor – “For the people who might be saying that she must have known what she was doing – at the moment you might think that you know but dealing with peer pressure and doing mischievous things at a young age is normal. It does not mean that we condone the behavior but it could be a teaching experience for her as well as others.”

Matura told the Reporter that via her demonstration she would like to see legislative changes be made as well as bring attention to the whole culture of violence, and indecent exposure committed against women in Belize.

Contrary to reports made, the Reporter was informed that the student in question was not suspended from school, but that her family had asked the institution to grant her a short leave of absence to cope with the trauma. In the interim, the student has been assigned a trained therapist to assist in the recovery process.

The family is also seeking to pursue criminal charges against the perpetrator in the video who was allegedly extorting the minor to keep the video a secret. In his comments on the matter, Minister of Education Patrick Faber says that he does not condone the act of sharing nude pictures, especially those of minors.