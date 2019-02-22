Reporter.bz – Belize News

2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av.

February 22
10:07 2019
At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street. As you an see in this security camera video by a neighbor, 2 people appear on the left side of the street, one of them seems to be a school age child with a backpack.

This footage of an accident a short while ago on Amara Avenue. As stated, we are still trying to confirm the condition of the persons who were hit by the red pickup as you can see at the very end of the footage

