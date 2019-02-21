reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff -

Exactly 7 months ago, The design and planning illustrations were released to the media and THE REPORTER highlighted the business opportunities and impact of the huge project called Stake Bank.

Today developers and designers, financiers and dignitaries, Cabinet members past and present, distinguished guests and media were invited to the groundbreaking of what promises to be a spectacular cruise port destination in Belize, just minutes from the mainland. It has been a long time in coming, but the Stake Bank Cruise Port is well on its way to being a reality, and one which is coming just in time, as the cruise industry is expanding in a big way, with the Western Caribbean in its sights.