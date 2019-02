The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek.

Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek on Monday night is still not conclusive, but we can tell you that “all we have been able to confirm is that no drugs were found when authorities got to the scene Tuesday morning, and that aviation fuel was left behind”.

