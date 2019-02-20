Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street. As you an see in this security camera video by a neighbor, 2 people appear on...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  • Roy Gilbert Lord – Shot On Wilson St. Dies At K.H.M.H reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - Details have emerged in the murder of Roy Gilbert Lord, 31. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lord had just left a home on New Road...
  • Father Smalls Responds To Sexual Allegation reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - UPDATE February 19th.The accusations made against Father Oliver Smalls are based on a list that was recently made public, and includes accusations against several dozen clergy...
  

Belize Making Efforts to Avoid EU Blacklist

Belize Making Efforts to Avoid EU Blacklist
February 20
07:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The European Code of Conduct Group (CCG), informed Belize among several other financial jurisdictions last week that steps would need to be taken to update the country’s preferential tax measures or risk being blacklisted. Financial Secretary Joseph Waight told the Reporter that the government has been contacted by the CCG and is already taking measures to avoid being blacklisted.

Belize, along with Barbados, Curacao, Mauritius, Saint Lucia and the Seychelles were asked to commit to replacing ‘harmful’ tax practices and seek alternatives to avoid being placed on the CCG’s revised ‘tax havens’ blacklist, which will be completed later this year. According to Waight, the CCG said after reviewing Belize’s amendments to the Income Tax Act and the International Business Company (IBC) Act, it determined the regime was still harmful concerning tax matters.

Waight said GOB has committed to further reviewing the tax regime and make changes to remove the potentially harmful elements. According to Waight, the government has until the end of the year to make the necessary changes. Waight noted, however, that the CCG’s definition of ‘harmful’ tax regimes, includes jurisdictions whose tax rates are lower than their own and as such attract business away from their financial markets. Waight also said the CCG’s definition of ‘harmful’ is very broad and said in terms of what changes they are expected to make there have been no specifics.

He added that Belize would not be added to any blacklist or grey list because the government is cooperating with the CCG to ensure that does not happen. The CCG had compiled a previous blacklist based on concerns regarding tax transparency and fair taxation, however, the new list will include concerns about preferential tax measures. The European Union (EU) has also come under fire itself for not including any of its own member states on either of the black or grey lists.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street. As you an see in this security camera video by a neighbor, 2 people appear on...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  • Roy Gilbert Lord – Shot On Wilson St. Dies At K.H.M.H reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - Details have emerged in the murder of Roy Gilbert Lord, 31. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lord had just left a home on New Road...
  • Father Smalls Responds To Sexual Allegation reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - UPDATE February 19th.The accusations made against Father Oliver Smalls are based on a list that was recently made public, and includes accusations against several dozen clergy...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.