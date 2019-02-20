The European Code of Conduct Group (CCG), informed Belize among several other financial jurisdictions last week that steps would need to be taken to update the country’s preferential tax measures or risk being blacklisted. Financial Secretary Joseph Waight told the Reporter that the government has been contacted by the CCG and is already taking measures to avoid being blacklisted.

Belize, along with Barbados, Curacao, Mauritius, Saint Lucia and the Seychelles were asked to commit to replacing ‘harmful’ tax practices and seek alternatives to avoid being placed on the CCG’s revised ‘tax havens’ blacklist, which will be completed later this year. According to Waight, the CCG said after reviewing Belize’s amendments to the Income Tax Act and the International Business Company (IBC) Act, it determined the regime was still harmful concerning tax matters.

Waight said GOB has committed to further reviewing the tax regime and make changes to remove the potentially harmful elements. According to Waight, the government has until the end of the year to make the necessary changes. Waight noted, however, that the CCG’s definition of ‘harmful’ tax regimes, includes jurisdictions whose tax rates are lower than their own and as such attract business away from their financial markets. Waight also said the CCG’s definition of ‘harmful’ is very broad and said in terms of what changes they are expected to make there have been no specifics.

He added that Belize would not be added to any blacklist or grey list because the government is cooperating with the CCG to ensure that does not happen. The CCG had compiled a previous blacklist based on concerns regarding tax transparency and fair taxation, however, the new list will include concerns about preferential tax measures. The European Union (EU) has also come under fire itself for not including any of its own member states on either of the black or grey lists.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES