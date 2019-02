reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff -

Details have emerged in the murder of Roy Gilbert Lord, 31. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lord had just left a home on New Road at 11:45pm and was on Wilson Street heading toward the Tropicana Casino when he was approached by a gunman who shot him three times – once to the head and twice to the back. Lord was rushed to the KHMH but died at 5:00am.

