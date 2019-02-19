Today, the media and anyone with a social media link was able to witness the work being done by our law enforcement professionals to distroy the tons of drugs seized in the past few months.

A team including elements of the GSU, Police top ranks, forensic personnel, the Magistracy and Prosecution Branch are currently preparing to destroy a variety of drugs seized over a period of time. Each parcel or package will be checked on a list before being destroyed by fire.

