reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff -

Father Oliver Smalls Jr. has been removed from his ministry in Belize following his name being published on a list of priests who have been accused of sexual abuse of minors.

In a press release issued by the Roman Catholic Chancery Officer today, Bishop Lawrence Nicasio wrote that he has “explained to Father Smalls that his allegation finding has been forwarded to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for further disposition.” Bishop Nicasio ends his release by asking for prayers for all victims of sexual abuse in Belize and the world.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .