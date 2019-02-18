Reporter.bz – Belize News

Father Smalls Responds To Sexual Allegation

February 18
16:30 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff -

Father Oliver Smalls Jr., has responded quickly to the sexual abuse allegation through his attorney Leeroy Banner, and the decision by Bishop Nicasio to remove him from his Ministry in Belize after allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against him.

In a letter issued this afternoon, Banner states that “our client vehemently denied, and continues to deny the allegations, and in an effort to prove his innocence took and passed a polygraph test in relation to the allegation against him.” The letter ends by expressing disappointment in the Bishop, and states that Smalls is in the process of determining legal recourse.

PRESS RELEASE FROM LAW FIRM representing Father Oliver Smalls Jr.

