Malicious Post Prompts Appeal from Special Envoy

February 17
15:00 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - By Marion Ali -

A post that was made on Facebook sometime over this weekend, purportedly involving nude images of a popular Belizean woman has prompted a stern press release from the Special Envoy for Women and Children, Kim Simplis-Barrow, denouncing such an act.

In pointing out how damaging such posts can be to victims and their families, Simplis-Barrow urged the public to not be a part of the population that makes the problem worse by circulating those images.

“If you are sent something that is intended to be private: PRESS DELETE,” the Special Envoy wrote.

The post, which drew widespread indignation and displeasure, follows the circulation of several others since the advent of data-ready cell phones, the Internet, and social media – all tools that people use to expose the personal and private business of others, particularly females.

