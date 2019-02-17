Reporter.bz – Belize News

Armed Robbery – 2 Blocks From Police Station

February 17
14:00 2019
Police have issued the name of one of the robbery suspects in last night’s heist in Belize City. He is Keron Miguel, 21, a construction worker who was shot in the left leg.

The incident unfolded sometime around 8:50 p.m., when Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Kum Hua Shop on Daly Street.

Upon arrival, the proprietor, Shaohua Ma, 49, reported that she was inside her shop when a man entered, armed with a handgun and demanded money. Just then, a second man entered the shop and stole $350 from the cash register.

Police say their quick response led to the apprehension of Miguel, but they still have not said how exactly he got shot.

