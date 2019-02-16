reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - By Marion Ali -

There is no one arrested and charged yet for the shooting murder last Saturday night of Dwayne Cummings Avila, the 20 yer-old student of the University of Belize who was gunned down as he walked home after a basketball game in Orange Walk. But Police are making strides in the case and are expected to name a suspect in the coming days.

Late this week, Head of the National Crimes Investigations Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Myvett told reporters that forensic investigators have “retrieved” evidence and are following a number of leads in their effort to solve the case.

The evidence was taken for testing at the Forensics Lab. Myvett did not want to specify whether the evidence they have recovered directly link those from whom the evidence was retrieved as the ones directly responsible for Cummings’ murder.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES