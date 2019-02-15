reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - By Marion Ali -

Police say that a young woman who was involved in a traffic accident in Ladyville on Thursday evening has died of her injuries.

The mishap occurred around 5:00 pm, at the Sky Gas Station between miles 8 and 9 on the Philip Goldson Highway.and claimed the life of Marcia Lopez, 22, of San Pablo Village, Orange Walk.

It happened when a silver Cherokee Jeep, driven by Walter McCullock Jr., 38, of Ladyville, allegedly made a sudden stop on the highway just as a blue and white freight liner Colombian 10-wheeler dump truck, driven by, Errol Garbutt, 31, also of Ladyville, was about to pass the gas station on its way towards Belize City.

The impact caused the dump truck to run into the back of the Cherokee, breaking the cement barrier of the gas station and damaging a Toyota RAV 4 that was park in the compound. Lopez, who was standing on the side of the highway, was caught in the path of the vehicles and suffered severe head and body injuries. She died today.

Police have served both drivers with Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and have taken urine samples from them.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES