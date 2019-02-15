Burglars raided the Victor L. Bryant armory warehouse on Chetumal Street in Belize City early Tuesday morning and got away with a hefty cache of weapons and ammunition.

The heist has been described as a “Breach of National Security,” by the authorities, who have prioritized the case, resulting in two arrests. Randy Chamers, 21, has been charged with burglary and keeping a having an unlicensed firearm in his possession. Selvin Linares, 20, has been charged with the later.

A quick response resulted in authorities recovering eighteen of the stolen firearms, including two .22 revolvers, three .28 revolvers, five twelve gauge pump action shotgun, eight .22 rifles, 4,000 9mm rounds, one hundred and fifty .38 rounds and seven hundred and fifty twelve gauge cartridges. While residents can breathe easier over the recovery of the weapons, it is not known if unrecovered items remain on the street.

On Tuesday the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, flanked by now Commander of Operations, Sr. Supt Marco Vidal, held a press briefing in Belmopan to release details of the break-in.

Vidal explained that around 3:30 a.m. on February 5th officers on patrol spotted a vehicle driving around suspiciously. Officers moved in and conducted a search on the vehicle and its driver but nothing was found. A few minutes later authorities came across the same vehicle parked near the Chetumal Bridge. Officers reviewed the police surveillance cameras in the nearby vicinity and were alerted of suspicios activity near the Victor L Bryant Store. Officers then moved to the area and discovered the burglary.

An investigation into the matter led to the apprehension of nine suspects, two of whom police say visited the establishment a few days prior to the break-in to inquire about the availability of weapons and prices.

The burglary raises the need for gun dealers to comply with the law as it relates to the safe storage of firearms and ammunition, said Commissioner Williams. “When you are a licensed firearm holder you have a esponsibility to ensure that your firearms are not lost or stolen.”

Due to the unsafe condition of the establishment Commissioner Williams has seized the remaining stock from the warehouse and has requested a detailed inventory from the company.

Investigations into the matter continues.