Authorities in Benque Viejo have issued firearm-related charges against three persons, a student and two businessmen, one of them from Guatemala after they were apprehended in possession of two high-powered rifles and ammunition.

Today the 17-year-old Benque student, in the company of Benque businessman Edgar Giovanni De La O, 34, and Guatemalan Jorge Luis Reyes Villeda, 26, was arraigned on two counts of kept a prohibited firearm and two counts of kept prohibited ammunition in the Benque Viejo Magistrate Court.

The trio was apprehended just after 12:15 a.m. on February 10th outside a nightclub in Benque Viejo Town in possession of an AK-47 rifle, a 5.56 mini Galil weapon, 47 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and fourteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition.

Police say that they responded to the location after getting reports that a group of men was causing a disturbance at the nightclub. When they arrived on the scene, they encountered a black Range Rover with Guatemalan license plates parked outside the establishment and a man attempting to get into the vehicle.

Police say that the man, identified as the driver of the vehicle, struggled with an officer who tried to stop him, while the other two individuals remained seated inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the weapons. Background checks conducted by Police at the Western Border revealed that Villeda drove across the border around 7:10 p.m. on February 8th.

Investigators, however, have not been able to ascertain whether the firearms were smuggled across the border or whether they were already here.

According to ACP Joseph Myvett of the National Crimes Investigation branch, when a vehicle crosses the border it is usually checked by both Customs and Immigration personnel. Individuals are sometimes singled out and searched based on suspicion that they might be transporting illegal items.

