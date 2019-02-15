reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - By Marion Ali

Police are following several leads into a home invasion in Spanish Lookout, Cayo on Wednesday night.

Cornelius Peters told Police that at around 8:30 that night, he and his wife were at home when five masked men entered the house and bound them up, then ransacked the house for cash and valuables. The thieves left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This robbery happened the same night when Consejo residents, retired US citizens, Gary Hawke, 81, and Elizabeth Rosseau, 74, were targeted inside their home at around 7:45 pm, after someone cut their power supply and entered through a window. Ms Rosseau died that same night from stab wounds inflicted in her ribcage, chest and neck, while being transported to the Northern Regional Hospital. Mr Hawke’s wounds were not life-threatening.

The thieves got away with a purse containing personal items and some cash.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES