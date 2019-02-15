reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER- News Staff -

Another fugitive, this time a Hungarian who was wanted in his country for human trafficking, living off the earnings of prostitution, drug trafficking, and other offences, was located in Belize through the efforts of InterPol and local Police and Immigration personnel.

Gabor Zsolnai, 52, was handed over to Hungarian law enforcement authorities, who had traveled to Belize and were waiting for him at the Phillip Goldson International Airport to take him back to Hungary to face the charges.

Over recent years, a number of foreign fugitives who had made Belize a haven to escape their past deeds in other countries have been located and returned to those countries for prosecution.

