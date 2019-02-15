The life of retired American National Elizabeth Rousseau 74 was tragically cut short on Wednesday night following an aggravated burglary at her home on the Consejo Road in Corozal where she and her elderly husband were attacked and stabbed by a knife-wielding intruder.

Reports say that Rousseau was stabbed four times to her chest, neck, back, and breast. She was transported to the Corozal Community Hospital and then on to the Northern Regional Hospital where she died in transit. The woman’s husband identified as Gary Hakes 84 reportedly sustained superficial injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement to police Hakes revealed that on February 13th. sometime around 8:00 p.m., he and his wife were seated in their living room when the electricity went off, Hakes said that his wife got up and went to the bedroom and shortly after that he was alerted by a commotion, so he went to see what was happening and that is when he was attacked by a male person who stabbed him multiple times. After the culprit escaped, he realized that his wife had been injured as well.

Police confirmed that they have dispatched the Major Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation and are pursuing multiple leads including the possibility that the couples’ attacker was someone who was familiar with the property.

It is believed the culprit gained entry through a bathroom window on the ground floor of the building.

Neighbors in the vicinity estimate the couple moved to the property about a year ago.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES