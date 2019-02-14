The victim of last night’s shooting on New Road is Mark Anthony Clarke, 41, of Fredrick Alley. Clarke was shot to the back of head and left upper shoulder shortly after 7:00 pm while standing in front of Two Star Shop at #129 New Road.

The Reporter has learnt that an SUV type vehicle stopped near the shop and someone exited and ran up to Clarke and fired several shots at him.

Clarke is in a stable condition at the KHMH.

