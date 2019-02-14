An american is dead another is in the hospital after a home invasion that happened in sleepy quiet Corozal Town. Reports to the REPORTER are that a husband and wife were stabbed at their home last night after a burglar gained entry into their house in Corozal Town around 9 p.m.

The husband is going to be the key provider of evidence to the police investigation since he is apparently the only witness to the crime.

Reports are that the wife died en route to the hospital and the husband is receiving treatment at the Corozal Community Hospital.

Corozal Town is the primary town in the Corozal district, which is the most northern district in the country of Belize. It is a quiet and peaceful town of just 10,000 people.

We will have more information as it becomes available

