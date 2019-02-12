Reporter.bz – Belize News

Stolen Guns & Ammo Recovered By Police

February 12
10:32 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER, News Staff -

The Commissioner of Police has called a press briefing scheduled for 2:00pm in Belmopan to speak about the burglary at the warehouse of Victor L. Bryant, and the recovery of firearms and ammunition stolen. The Reporter has been informed that at least five persons have been detained in connection with the burglary.

THE REPORTER website will provide full Video coverage of the Press Briefing later today Feb. 12th,

