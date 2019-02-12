Former Taylor’s Alley resident Jermaine Belgrave, acquitted of murder in Belize in 2015, is in an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital after he was shot in the chest Thursday evening. Reports are that Belgrave was one of two men shot during a heroin deal which went bad.

Pennsylvania Police were able to recover some heroin from the scene, and believe that two other men got away with the rest after a shootout. Belgrave faces up to nine charges, including felony drug charges and aggravated assault.

Video Courtesy: Erie News Now – Erie, Pennsylvania.

