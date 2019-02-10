Reporter.bz – Belize News

Police Find Many Guns, Ammo & Weed; Charge One

February 10
18:07 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - By Marion Ali -

Police have reported that they made a number of gun discoveries over this weekend.

The latest find was made sometime around 8:45 this morning along the Macal River in Benque Viejo Town. That discovery yielded a Bersa brand 9 millimeter pistol along with three 9 millimeter magazines and four live 9 millimeter rounds; and a Winchester brand 12 gauge pump action shotgun containing live Eiber brand 12 gauge cartridges. Police say that no one was in the area so the items were labeled and deposited as”found property.”

Then on Saturday, Police searched an overgrown lot on Freedom Street in Belize City and found a .380 pistol with a magazine and seven live .380 live rounds.

Another search on the same day on Pelican Street Extension resulted in the discovery of a silver .380 Colt brand pistol, along with 128 grams suspected cannabis. Again no one was arrested and the items were deposited as “found property.”

5 lbs Weed Found In Orange Walk

Also, on Saturday, Police in Orange Walk, on the strength of a search warrant, searched the residence of, Darren Hadrian Puga, 26, and reportedly found about five pounds of suspected cannabis. Puga was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply to Another.

