By Marion Ali

Police have released preliminary information on the shooting murder of Dwayne Avila Cummings, 20, which occurred just after midnight today in Orange Walk Town.

Avila’s body was found on San Martin Street in the San Lorenzo housing area of Orange Walk, where he lived, worked as a coordinator, attended school and played basketball. He had reportedly been shot in the head.

This media house understands that Avila, who played on the Running Rebels basketball team, played his last basketball game on Saturday night at the Orange Walk Multi-purpose Complex. When he was found, his headphones were still on him as was a grey knapsack which contained his personal belongings.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Basketball League has expressed sympathy over the death of Avila, acknowledging his sharp skills in the sport and expressing regret at the loss of such a talent.

The Reporter will provide the circumstances that led to the death of this budding Belizean athlete as soon as we can find out more.

