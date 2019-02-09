reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali -

A senior citizen is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City after he was shot in his head while he was riding in Buena Vista Village, Cayo where he lives.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 66, was riding in the village at around 9:00 Thursday night, when someone shot him and fled. When Police arrived at the scene, they found Gonzalez on the ground bleeding from a bullet wound to the left side of his head and left ear. A 9 millimeter pistol and a bicycle were also nearby but Polie cannot say yet whether the gun is for Gonzalez or the shooter or whether that was the gun used to shoot him.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alejandro Cowo told reporters that Gonzalez was not robbed. We understand that his wallet containing money was still on him when Police found him. Police do not know what the motive of the shooting was.

Residents of the area reportedly heard shots ring out and saw two persons fleeing, but police have no suspects as yet.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES