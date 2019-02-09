Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Belize Warned of Being Blacklisted, Unless… reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER – By Marion Ali – Belize is among six territories which the European Code of Conduct Group (CCG) has written to, asking each one to update our preferential...
  • Police & Business Sector Offer Cash Reward for Arrest reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER- Marion Ali - The Belize Police Department, with support from the business community, is offering a cash reward for relevant information that leads to the arrest of those responsible...
  • Senior Citizen Shot in the Head; Critical reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali - A senior citizen is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City after he was shot in his...
  • Police Say Murderers Got Away With Cash reporter.bz / REPORTER NEWSPAPER- By Marion Ali Police say the men who shot and killed Japanese national, Masaki Yanai, 19, and critically wounded his father, Takayuki, last evening got away...
  • Wanted Hungarian Located in Belize; Deported reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali A coordinated effort by local Police and Immigration personnel and InterPol authorities has led to the apprehension and deportation of a Hungarian man wanted for...
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  

Belize Warned of Being Blacklisted, Unless…

Belize Warned of Being Blacklisted, Unless…
February 09
15:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER – By Marion Ali –

Belize is among six territories which the European Code of Conduct Group (CCG) has written to, asking each one to update our preferential tax measures or face the possibility of being blacklisted.

The request gives Belize and the other five territories, Curaçao, Mauritius, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and the Seychelles several months to commit to replacing our respective ‘harmful’ tax practices and seek alternative measures. If we do not, the CCG warned that we can end up in the revised ‘tax havens’ blacklist, which will be revealed near the end of this year. All six jurisdictions were already on the grey list before.

Advertisement

The CCG has asked the six jurisdictions to pledge a high-level commitment to amend these tax measures before the end of this year, citing them as “harmful”. At the same time, the EU also asked that we avoid the introduction of “grandfathering mechanisms” (applying old rules to existing situations when new rules exist) that could reduce the impact on non-resident businesses.

Any of these countries fail to meet the requirement will be included in the EU’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Some jurisdictions have already started an intensive review of their tax measures, but had included the same grandfathering provisions, which did not impress the CCG.

The original 2017 blacklist named countries that the CCG thought was not doing enough in the areas of tax transparency, fair taxation and Base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) erosion, this year’s blacklist one will include preferential tax measures.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • Belize Warned of Being Blacklisted, Unless… reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER – By Marion Ali – Belize is among six territories which the European Code of Conduct Group (CCG) has written to, asking each one to update our preferential...
  • Police & Business Sector Offer Cash Reward for Arrest reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER- Marion Ali - The Belize Police Department, with support from the business community, is offering a cash reward for relevant information that leads to the arrest of those responsible...
  • Senior Citizen Shot in the Head; Critical reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali - A senior citizen is in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City after he was shot in his...
  • Police Say Murderers Got Away With Cash reporter.bz / REPORTER NEWSPAPER- By Marion Ali Police say the men who shot and killed Japanese national, Masaki Yanai, 19, and critically wounded his father, Takayuki, last evening got away...
  • Wanted Hungarian Located in Belize; Deported reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali A coordinated effort by local Police and Immigration personnel and InterPol authorities has led to the apprehension and deportation of a Hungarian man wanted for...
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.