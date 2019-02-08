Reporter.bz – Belize News

Wanted Hungarian Located in Belize; Deported

February 08
13:15 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali

A coordinated effort by local Police and Immigration personnel and InterPol authorities has led to the apprehension and deportation of a Hungarian man wanted for a number of offences in his country.

Police say that after Gabor Zsolnai, 52, was located, he was escorted to the Phillip Goldson International Airport, where he was handed over to Hungarian law enforcement authorities

Hungarian authorities had issued a “red notice” for Zsolnai in December for human trafficking, living off the earnings of prostitution and drug trafficking, and other offences.

