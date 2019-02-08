Reporter.bz – Belize News

Police Say Murderers Got Away With Cash
February 08
15:57 2019
reporter.bz / REPORTER NEWSPAPER- By Marion Ali

Police say the men who shot and killed Japanese national, Masaki Yanai, 19, and critically wounded his father, Takayuki, last evening got away with Takayuki’s waistbag containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

At a press briefing today, Police said that Takayuki Yanai, 53, had just closed his restaurant in Belize City and gone to a store to shop before going home on Park Avenue in the Buttonwood Bay area sometime after 6:00 pm. Two men who were reportedly wating in a parked vehicle nearby his home attacked him as he got out of his vehicle and was taking out items he had just purchased. They struggled and his son, Yanai intervened to help him, but the attackers shot the father and son multiple times and escaped with the waistbag containing cash.

Police say that a Police mobile that was on patrol in the area had just passed by moments before the attack. They have not indicated if they have any suspects as yet.

Takayuki Yanai remains in a critical condition.

