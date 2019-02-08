Reporter.bz – Belize News

Man Killed By Ambulance on Southern Highway

Man Killed By Ambulance on Southern Highway
February 08
18:30 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER By Marion Ali -

A man from the Toledo District was knocked down and killed by an ambulance on the Southern Highway last night, February 7th.

Police say that Francisco Rash, 22, was walking on the highway a few minutes past 9:00 last night when somewhere between miles 43 and 44, an ambulance which was travelling the opposite way from the direction of San Isidro Village towards Bella Vista Village knocked him down. He died at the scene.

Manuelito Garcia, 29, of Elridge Village, Toledo, told Police that he could not avoid hitting Rash, who appeared suddenly in the middle of the road. Garcia was transporting a patient from the Punta Gorda Town Hospital to the Southern Regional Hospital when the accident occurred. Police have since served him with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP).

