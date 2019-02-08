reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.-

An opportunity to escape the heat and relax on the banks of the Roaring River on the outskirts of Roaring Creek Village on Monday afternoon proved fatal for Las Flores resident Carlos Angelino Lemus, 34.

On February 4th Lemus and a male friend went to hang out at the river near a golf course and around 1:30 p.m. the duo decide to venture into the water and swim. A short while after Lemus reportedly went under water and did not resurface.

The individual who was along with Lemus told Police that he disappeared and after searching for ten minutes he was able to locate him, but by that time his friend was already unresponsive.

The man further indicated to Police that he pulled Lemus from the water and attempted to conduct CPR, but those attempts were futile. The man then sought the assistance of personnel from a nearby golf course who called the Police.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found the deceased in the river and transported him to the Western Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body now awaits a post mortem examination and the Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.