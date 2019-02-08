Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
  • Shooting On Antelope St. Ext. Leaves 1 Man In Critical Condition reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.5th.- There was another shooting just before 9pm tonight (Feb. 5th.) in Belize City. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kishawn Dennison, 25, was standing in a group at the...
  

Las Flores Man Drowns in Roaring River

February 08
10:34 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.-

An opportunity to escape the heat and relax on the banks of the Roaring River on the outskirts of Roaring Creek Village on Monday afternoon proved fatal for Las Flores resident Carlos Angelino Lemus, 34.

On February 4th Lemus and a male friend went to hang out at the river near a golf course and around 1:30 p.m. the duo decide to venture into the water and swim. A short while after Lemus reportedly went under water and did not resurface.

The individual who was along with Lemus told Police that he disappeared and after searching for ten minutes he was able to locate him, but by that time his friend was already unresponsive.

The man further indicated to Police that he pulled Lemus from the water and attempted to conduct CPR, but those attempts were futile. The man then sought the assistance of personnel from a nearby golf course who called the Police.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they found the deceased in the river and transported him to the Western Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body now awaits a post mortem examination and the Police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

