reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.-

This work week started off for many city residents on a somber and angry tone when a young teacher and mother of two young children lost her life while trying to dodge traffic on arguably the busiest stretch of the Philip Goldson Highway between miles 2 and 3 on Monday morning. Marlena Mortis, 23, had reportedly just left her mother’s house on Dolphin Drive and made her way towards the highway, where she attempted to cross the highway.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alejandro Cowo told the press on Monday that the accident happened around 6:30 that morning near DK Supermarket between miles 2 and 3 while Ms. Mortis was trying to cross the highway and was in the process of jumping over one of the waist-high cement barriers installed there to divide the lanes and to deter the same activity from happening. Unfortunately, she landed on top of one of two vehicles that were heading towards Belize City and the impact inflicted severe injuries which caused her instant death.

Today, Cowo said that the driver of the vehicle had been served a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and they are waiting for the results of the post mortem examination as well as directives on how to proceed on the matter.

Cowo, on behalf of the Police Department, discouraged the practice of people climbing over the barriers to save time at the risk of losing life or limb. “Every day we keep seeing students, parents, adults trying to get to the other side of the highway, which is much faster for them, but knowing the risk behind it….yes, we understand that you want to save a little time, but you have to be considerate…because there’s an innocent driver who is coming and he does not know what is your intention,” Cowo advised.

