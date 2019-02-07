Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
  • Shooting On Antelope St. Ext. Leaves 1 Man In Critical Condition reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.5th.- There was another shooting just before 9pm tonight (Feb. 5th.) in Belize City. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kishawn Dennison, 25, was standing in a group at the...
  

Teacher Killed Crossing Barrier on PG Highway

Teacher Killed Crossing Barrier on PG Highway
February 07
10:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.-

This work week started off for many city residents on a somber and angry tone when a young teacher and mother of two young children lost her life while trying to dodge traffic on arguably the busiest stretch of the Philip Goldson Highway between miles 2 and 3 on Monday morning. Marlena Mortis, 23, had reportedly just left her mother’s house on Dolphin Drive and made her way towards the highway, where she attempted to cross the highway.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alejandro Cowo told the press on Monday that the accident happened around 6:30 that morning near DK Supermarket between miles 2 and 3 while Ms. Mortis was trying to cross the highway and was in the process of jumping over one of the waist-high cement barriers installed there to divide the lanes and to deter the same activity from happening. Unfortunately, she landed on top of one of two vehicles that were heading towards Belize City and the impact inflicted severe injuries which caused her instant death.

Today, Cowo said that the driver of the vehicle had been served a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and they are waiting for the results of the post mortem examination as well as directives on how to proceed on the matter.

Cowo, on behalf of the Police Department, discouraged the practice of people climbing over the barriers to save time at the risk of losing life or limb. “Every day we keep seeing students, parents, adults trying to get to the other side of the highway, which is much faster for them, but knowing the risk behind it….yes, we understand that you want to save a little time, but you have to be considerate…because there’s an innocent driver who is coming and he does not know what is your intention,” Cowo advised.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
  • Shooting On Antelope St. Ext. Leaves 1 Man In Critical Condition reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.5th.- There was another shooting just before 9pm tonight (Feb. 5th.) in Belize City. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kishawn Dennison, 25, was standing in a group at the...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.