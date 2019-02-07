reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.-

A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred just outside their home near Creative Tiles on the Phillip Goldson Highway.

The victims have been identified as Japanese nationals Takayuki Yanaai, 53, and his son Masaki Yanaai, 19. Yanaai and his family had just reached their home on Park Avenue in Buttonwood Bay.

Takayuki had allegedly just got out the vehicle and was walking into the home with groceries when he was attacked by two men who got out of a vehicle parked nearby. When Masaki Yanaai saw what was happening he came out to help his father and that is when the father and son were shot multiple times by one of the men. Masaki died just before 6:30 while receiving treatment and Takayuki is listed in critical condition.

