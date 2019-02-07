Reporter.bz – Belize News

  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home near Creative Tiles on the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as Japanese nationals...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
Japanese National Killed During Robbery

Japanese National Killed During Robbery
February 07
22:13 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.-

A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home near Creative Tiles on the Phillip Goldson Highway.

The victims have been identified as Japanese nationals Takayuki Yanaai, 53, and his son Masaki Yanaai, 19. Yanaai and his family had just reached their home on Park Avenue in Buttonwood Bay.

Takayuki had allegedly just got out the vehicle and was walking into the home with groceries when he was attacked by two men who got out of a vehicle parked nearby. When Masaki Yanaai saw what was happening he came out to help his father and that is when the father and son were shot multiple times by one of the men. Masaki died just before 6:30 while receiving treatment and Takayuki is listed in critical condition.

