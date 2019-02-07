Reporter.bz – Belize News

Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center

February 07
06:23 2019
The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a fire that was quickly extinguished by the local fire department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and the extent of the damage is not known at this time. We’ll have more details a little later this morning, and a full story in tomorrow’s newspaper.

The manager of the CIVIC, APEX’s Garth Guthrie told THE REPORTER that there was no damage to the facility, and that ball games that are scheduled for tomorrow Friday February 8th. are still on.

