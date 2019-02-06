Reporter.bz – Belize News

Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ?

February 06
13:15 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.-

VIDEO BELOW

Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of tension and hostilities over the filling of a ‘sea lot’ on Seashore Drive, the Department had charged Zabaneh and Gabourel with failure to obtain environmental clearance prior to development activity; failure to comply with an enforcement notice; hindering or obstructing an officer in the conduct of his duties and proceeding with a project without complying with environmental clearance. It appears that with the matter being dropped, Zabaneh is free to continue with the filling of the ‘sea land.’

