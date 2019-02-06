Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • Wanted Hungarian Located in Belize; Deported reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali A coordinated effort by local Police and Immigration personnel and InterPol authorities has led to the apprehension and deportation of a Hungarian man wanted for...
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
  

PSU and Mayor Belisle Discuss Hilltop Property

PSU and Mayor Belisle Discuss Hilltop Property
February 06
13:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.-

Members of the Public Service Union (PSU), including its president Doreth Cayetano Obermayer, met with Belmopan Mayor Khalid Belisle recently to discuss plans to re-acquire the Hilltop property used as the union’s headquarters after a controversial sale of the property by the Belmopan City Council to a businessman who is now requesting much more than he paid for the land.

Obermayer told the Reporter that the meeting was cordial and said both sides committed to working together to bring about a resolution to the matter. One issue, however, is that Xin Ni, the businessman who had purchased the property, is requesting compensation of $600,000 although he only bought the land for $400,000 and never took possession of it.

Belisle and the union discussed a proposal submitted by Prime Minister Dean Barrow, that the property be purchased from Ni’s company, Simplex Design Co. Ltd., by the government and sold to the union at $400,000, considering money already spent by the union toward the property. Additional to the $600,000 purchase price, Simplex is requesting its legal fees and stamp duty be covered by the purchaser.

There were also discussions about potentially providing Simplex with another property of the same value elsewhere in exchange for the Hilltop property. Belisle, however, said the City Council had been unable to locate such a property up to the time of the meeting with the union. Belisle said the City Council has committed to returning the property to the PSU if it is able to secure another suitable piece of land for Simplex.

The union also asked for consideration of $227,000 it claims it invested in the property over the past 17 years and agreed to share its records of payments with the Council to facilitate the request. Belisle noted that he would need to discuss the matter with his Council and committed to meeting with the union for a follow up and to update them on the status of the Hilltop acquisition. Belisle also said he would try to facilitate a meeting with the principals of Simplex to see how they could best resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • Wanted Hungarian Located in Belize; Deported reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Marion Ali A coordinated effort by local Police and Immigration personnel and InterPol authorities has led to the apprehension and deportation of a Hungarian man wanted for...
  • Japanese National Killed During Robbery reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- A terrible robbery of 2 Japanese nationals occurred  just outside their home in the Buttonwood Bay area near the Phillip Goldson Highway. The victims have been identified as...
  • Early Morning Fire At The Civic Center reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.7th.- The new CIVIC CENTER which has been one of the pride of Belize for its modern sporting facilities and word class arena was very slightly damaged by a...
  • Intense Manhunt – After Chase and Shootout reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine...
  • Zabaneh vs D.O.E Saga Continues – Seaside Development On Hold ? reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW Chief Environmental Officer Martin Alegria has written to the Court requesting that charges against Dion Zabaneh and his mother, Primrose Gabourel, be dropped. After weeks of...
  • Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.- VIDEO BELOW With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.