reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.6th.-

VIDEO BELOW

Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot PC Leon Higinio during an exchange of gunfire this afternoon. According to sources Police were on routine patrol when they saw two men on a red motorcycle near Renco Battery on the Phillip Goldson Highway. Police chased the men who stopped on Coney Drive. While they were able to detain the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Clifton Allen, the other man ran, allegedly firing at the officers and hitting PC Higinio in the upper arm. Although Police fired back, he managed to escape and is now the subject of an intensive manhunt.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .