Big Guns Secure William Danny Mason’s – Arraignment

February 06
12:45 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.5th.-

VIDEO BELOW

With the prospect of any attempt to escape, and because of the fact that William Danny Mason has been a very mysterious and elusive figure ever since he showed up in Belize, to the fact that he being able to acquire several false identity documents, the law enforcement and prison officials are taking no chances.

Video Courtesy: PLUS TV

This morning William Danny Mason, along with Ernest Castillo, Keron Fernandez, Ashton Vanegas and Ryan Rhaburn appeared in Court in Belmopan to be arraigned for the kidnapping of Lloyd Friesen and his wife in May 2016. The matter was adjourned at the request of attorney Herbert Panton, representing the accused. Mason and four others are currently remanded for the beheading murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas in July 2016.

