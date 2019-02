reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.4th. -

A resident of the Scotland Half Moon community in the Belize River Valley died in an RTA near Flower’s Bank at 2:30am. Kristian Myles Tillett, 27, was driving his Mitsubishi Montero toward Burrell Boom, along with his wife and another woman, when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. Tillett was thrown out and died on the spot. Both women sustained minor injuries.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES