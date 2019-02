reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER-Feb.3rd. -

A man from Mile 8 on the George Price Highway was shot this evening inside his yard. Sources say Devon Faber, 27, was at #132 Westlake Park just after 6:00pm when an SUV passed his home and somebody inside fired shots at him. Faber was hit in both arms as the vehicle sped off. He is currently listed in stable condition.

