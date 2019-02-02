Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • MAN DIES IN BIZARRE ACCIDENT reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A freak accident on Thursday evening in Corozal has resulted in the death of a Town Council employee and injuries to another...
  • CUSTOMS SEIZE MAJOR CONTRABAND reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A joint search operation between Orange Walk and Corozal Police in San Victor Village has led to the discovery of a substantial...
  • Chinese Business Woman Shot In Armed Robbery reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A Chinese business woman from Dangriga is currently hospitalized at the Southern Regional Hospital due to a gunshot wound to the left...
  

MAN DIES IN BIZARRE ACCIDENT

MAN DIES IN BIZARRE ACCIDENT
February 02
23:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. -

A freak accident on Thursday evening in Corozal has resulted in the death of a Town Council employee and injuries to another man. The deceased, sanitation worker Jose Gomez, 32, was accidentally flung from a waste management truck he was working on and sustained severe injuries to his head.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention but died shortly after. Gomez’s family members say that he and another co-worker were on the Consejo road returning to the Town Hall from dropping off garbage when the truck fell into a hole and both of them were thrown off.

Following the unfortunate incident, Mayor Rigo Vellos stated that the Council has always educated its workers about safety on the worksite. The Mayor also expressed his sympathies to the grieving family and has also pledged his Council’s assistance in any way necessary. Gomez was employed with the Council for seven years.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • MAN DIES IN BIZARRE ACCIDENT reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A freak accident on Thursday evening in Corozal has resulted in the death of a Town Council employee and injuries to another...
  • CUSTOMS SEIZE MAJOR CONTRABAND reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A joint search operation between Orange Walk and Corozal Police in San Victor Village has led to the discovery of a substantial...
  • Chinese Business Woman Shot In Armed Robbery reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. - A Chinese business woman from Dangriga is currently hospitalized at the Southern Regional Hospital due to a gunshot wound to the left...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.