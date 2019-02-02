reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. -

A freak accident on Thursday evening in Corozal has resulted in the death of a Town Council employee and injuries to another man. The deceased, sanitation worker Jose Gomez, 32, was accidentally flung from a waste management truck he was working on and sustained severe injuries to his head.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention but died shortly after. Gomez’s family members say that he and another co-worker were on the Consejo road returning to the Town Hall from dropping off garbage when the truck fell into a hole and both of them were thrown off.

Following the unfortunate incident, Mayor Rigo Vellos stated that the Council has always educated its workers about safety on the worksite. The Mayor also expressed his sympathies to the grieving family and has also pledged his Council’s assistance in any way necessary. Gomez was employed with the Council for seven years.

