A joint search operation between Orange Walk and Corozal Police in San Victor Village has led to the discovery of a substantial amount of contraband drinks. Two hundred and thirty-eight cases of Mexican beers, ten cases of Canareal rum and and eleven cases of large coke were all handed over to Customs Officials.

Police say that they found the large stash of contraband drinks stored in an abandoned house in the village when they executed a search around 5:00 a.m. on February 2nd. No one was found in the area.