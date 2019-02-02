reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. -

A Chinese business woman from Dangriga is currently hospitalized at the Southern Regional Hospital due to a gunshot wound to the left side of her chest which she sustained late Friday evening during an armed robbery.

While police have not released the name of the victim she was reportedly shot around 2:03 p.m on February 1st at Da Yang Shop located on George Price Drive in Dangriga.

Preliminary reports from police details that a couple minutes before 2:00 p.m a dark complexion male, wearing a mask entered the establishment with a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

During the process the perpretrator reportely fired a shot which injured the female.

According to police the gunman then escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The business woman is reportedly in a stable condition and police are seeking one suspect for questioning.

