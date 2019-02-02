reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 2nd. -

A bus driver who stopped outside of Wilmac Pharmacy on Cemetery Road on Friday morning to purchase pressure pills was robbed at gunpoint. Mark Cardinez, 48, driver for Belize Transit Bus Company reported that around 8:00 a.m on February 1st, he parked outside the pharmacy and asked his assistant to go inside the store and purchase the medication.

Cardinez reported that he stayed behind in the bus and while there he was approached by a gunman who had his face covered with a stocking. According to Cardinez, the gunman placed the gun to his head and demanded money. The robber escaped through an alley with a green waist bag containing $372 in cash.

