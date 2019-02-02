Belizean Historian Disenfranchised No Stats at Vital Stats

reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 1st. -

The repeated allegations of fraud at the Vital Statistics Unit, coupled with the firing of four of its employees late last year for the alleged issuing of a fake birth paper to remanded accused murderer, William “Danny” Mason made the news amidst reports that, ‘there were also born Belizeans who could not get their identification applications processed’.

One such Belizean is no less than retired educator and historian, Joseph Alexander Bennett, 89, known for his 2008 publication of a history of education in Belize in the book titled “Education in Belize.”

Bennett’s son, Hilaire, explained to the Reporter this afternoon that from the announcement was made, encouraging people to re-register, he applied on behalf of his father for a copy of his birth certificate at the Vital Statistics Unit at corner Hyde’s Lane and New Road in Belize City. But a search of the register could not yield the particulars on Mr. Bennett because the page with that information was missing.

The younger Bennett said the department has required his father to do one of two things – one of which is impossible – that is, to get a declaration from someone who knows him, but that person needs to be ten years older than him. The alternative to that is to get some kind of record of attendance from a school that he attended, which his son is hoping can be achieved. Hilaire Bennett also hopes he can get a copy of a social security card that could assist with literally recovering his father’s identity. They are now hoping Saint John’s College can help in that way.

Mr. Joseph Alexander Bennett has proven that he has been a registered voter since 1978

Mr. Bennett told this newspaper that he would need to take the school record and whatever supporting documents they can come up with to the Vital Statistics office and begin the process to get his father’s birth certificate, before going to the Election and Boundaries Department to apply for his father’s voter’s identification card.

“This is an indictment on the (Vital Statistics) department, and an indictment on the process,” the younger Bennett said. Our efforts to reach someone at Vital Statistics who would be able to comment on the state of affairs at that unit were unsuccessful.

