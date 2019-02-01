Reporter.bz – Belize News

Juan Choc Charged For The Death Of Bangladeshi businessman

February 01
22:33 2019
reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 1st. -

Toledo resident Juan Roberto Choc 24 is out on bail following a preliminary inquiry into the strangling death of Bangladeshi businessman Abdush Salam.

Choc was offered bail of $6,000 which he was able to meet by Thursday evening.

The accused has been comitted to stand trial in the April 2019 session of the Supreme Court on a single charge of manslaughter for Salam’s death which occured in July 2017.

In 2017 Choc was originally charged for murder but in 2018 the charges were downgraded to manslaughter.

Salam was found dead, nude and bound in his apartment on Orange Street, a post mortem examination later conducted on his body revealed that he had died from manual strangulation

