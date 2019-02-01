reporter.bz - REPORTER NEWSPAPER - Feb. 1st. -

Police earlier this week detained the girlfriend of Johvanney Tablada, 23, who was shot and killed while at a party at her family’s yard on Faber’s Road Extension in Belize City on Saturday evening. His killing occurred just days after they had resolved their differences and decided to get back together.

Tablada, who lived on Neal Penn Road – about a 10-minute walk from where he was gunned down at 9899 Faber’s Road Extension – had left his family residence around 3:00 Saturday afternoon along with a relative, saying he was going to a party at his girlfriend’s. He returned home around 4:00, but got a phone call, reportedly to return to the location. His family told the Reporter that the last time they saw Tablada alive was around 6:00 when he left home the second time, saying he was heading back to the party.

About an hour after he returned at the party, the gunman, dressed in full red clothing, rode to the scene where the party was in progress and reportedly waited until Tablada was alone behind a patch of bushes at the front of the yard before pouncing on him. The attacker fired seven shots initially, according to an eyewitness who spoke with us. After everyone else dashed for cover, the gunman fired two more shots. When the dust had settled, Tablada was critically wounded in his right cheek, neck, right lower abdomen and upper right thigh. He died less than two hours later.

Police recovered several expended shells from the scene and head of the CIB, Assistant Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo told reporters this afternoon that investigators believe Tablada was the intended target. He said Police had three possible motives, including that of “a female being involved”, as well as it being a revenge shooting in connection with a brawl/stabbing that broke out at Pier One last September, which also subsequently led to Tablada’s relatives coming under further attack at least twice.

Tablada had just reportedly started to visited the location again, because he and his girlfriend had broken up over disputes they had had over another woman who was the mother of his two young sons, aged three and nine months old.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES