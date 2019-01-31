Reporter.bz – Belize News

Another Shooting In The City – Violence Still The Main Problem

January 31
07:46 2019
reporter.bz - News Staff - Jan. 31st. -

The new efforts by ComPol Chester Williams has been very visible on the streets, and we are all praying that the daily gun violence will stop, but it has’nt.

Police have confirmed that the victim of last night’s shooting is Michael Gladden, 29. Residents of Holy Emmanuel Street report hearing multiple gunshots just before 9:00pm. When they came out of their homes they saw Gladden lying on a ‘London Bridge.’ He had been shot three times in his back, once to the abdomen and once to the hand but was still conscious. He is listed in critical condition at the KHMH.

