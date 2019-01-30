Reporter.bz – Belize News

Disgusting & Inhumane Conditions At Main Police Detention

January 30
21:35 2019
reporter.bz - REPORTER News Staff - Jan. 30th. -

VIDEO BELOW
Today Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the Reporter that even before the pictures of the terrible conditions at the Queen Street cell-block went viral, he had already asked a contractor for an estimate to get it fixed. Williams agreed that the conditions are inhumane, but pointed out that it is the prisoners, and not the Police, who have the cell block in the state that it is in.

