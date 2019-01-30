reporter.bz - REPORTER News Staff - Jan. 30th. -

VIDEO BELOW

Today Commissioner of Police Chester Williams told the Reporter that even before the pictures of the terrible conditions at the Queen Street cell-block went viral, he had already asked a contractor for an estimate to get it fixed. Williams agreed that the conditions are inhumane, but pointed out that it is the prisoners, and not the Police, who have the cell block in the state that it is in.

