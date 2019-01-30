Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

ComPol Comments About Detained Police Officer

ComPol Comments About Detained Police Officer
January 30
13:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz - REPORTER News Staff - Jan. 30th.

VIDEO BELOW –
On Sunday, Police detained Police Officer Darrell ‘Tutsi’ Usher and his brother Dorian after an official complaint was made against them. The complainant dropped the complaint immediately after, but the Usher brothers were still locked down in the cellblock, charged and processed through the Court on Tuesday.

Today ComPol Williams spoke on two isses – the fact that a Police Officer was made to go to Court even though the complaint had been dropped, and also the matter of Usher being left with his cell phone while in the cell block.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.