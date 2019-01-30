reporter.bz - REPORTER News Staff - Jan. 30th.

VIDEO BELOW –

On Sunday, Police detained Police Officer Darrell ‘Tutsi’ Usher and his brother Dorian after an official complaint was made against them. The complainant dropped the complaint immediately after, but the Usher brothers were still locked down in the cellblock, charged and processed through the Court on Tuesday.

Today ComPol Williams spoke on two isses – the fact that a Police Officer was made to go to Court even though the complaint had been dropped, and also the matter of Usher being left with his cell phone while in the cell block.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES