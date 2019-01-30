reporter.bz - Reporter News Staff - Jan. 30th. -

In the midst of all the news stories of violence and tragedies, this other news story will make you smile!, and maybe say to yourself “there are still good people in the world, and ‘YES’ there are many good people in Belize”, and there are good cops whose actions are just plain good.

The Reporter continues to highlight and commend the good work of Police Officers who go above and beyond the call of duty. We are told that this afternoon after school Jayden Palacio, 8, showed up at the Roaring Creek Police Station asking for help with his homework. The officers on duty were happy to assist.

We should all be proud of these officers who not only helped with homework, but provided the young student with school supplies.

